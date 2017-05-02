I Will Throw You The Best Birthday Ever -Davido Promises Daughter
DKM Boss and “IF” crooner, Davido, has promised to throw his daughter, Imade, the best birthday ever. His daughter’s birthday which will be coming up on May 15th, 2017, will be his daughter’s 2nd birthday. Recall that Imade’s birthday last year, which was held at her grand dad’s Lekki mansion, was star studded with both …
The post I Will Throw You The Best Birthday Ever -Davido Promises Daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!