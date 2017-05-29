I will unveil my successor in 2018, says Ajimobi

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday said he would unveil his successor in May 2018, urging the people to be patient. Ajimobi stated this in Ibadan during an interactive session with newsmen to mark the `Democracy Day’ and his administration’s sixth anniversary.

