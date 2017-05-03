Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Won’t Increase Your Salaries, Governor Obiano Tells Workers – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

I Won't Increase Your Salaries, Governor Obiano Tells Workers
Nigerian Bulletin
Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, has told workers in the state that he will not increase their salaries, saying “I won't promise you what I cannot do.” He said this in his May Day address, 24 hours after the leadership of the organised labour
Anambra 2017: The Nwibe optionVanguard

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.