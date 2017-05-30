I Won’t Leave Any Project Uncompleted – Amosun

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has once again promised the people of the state that his administration will complete all ongoing projects before the expiration of his tenure.

He gave this promise on Monday while fielding questions from journalists in Ijoko, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, during his inspection tour of some projects across the state.

Amosun had earlier announced the cancellation of a rally and opted for projects’ inspection to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

The governor also justified his administration’s concentration on the construction of bridges and flyovers across the state.

Amosun, who said his administration had embarked on the infrastructural development to prepare the state for the next 50 years, noted that the state had some peculiarities which differentiated it from other states.

The governor further said the construction of some critical roads in the state, particularly Sango-Ijoko-Alagbado-Oke Aro- Akute-Alagbole Road, would further open up the state for industrial development and successive governments would only need to maintain it.

He said, “I heard somebody saying why is he constructing all these bridges? They don’t know that we are looking beyond now. We are looking even to the next 50 years.

“By the time we finish this road, they will not do anything again, what will remain is just to maintain it.”

