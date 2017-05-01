Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Worked Ten Times With Wizkid Before He Knew Drake” Wale Tells Online Troll

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American Rapper of Nigerian Descent, Wale who just dropped his “Shine” album replied an online troll who ignorantly said that he only started to work with Nigerian Artistes such as Wizkid, Burna Boy after they got recognized by Drake. Wale reacted to this post angrily, calling the twitter user names such as “Ode” and “Foolish …

The post “I Worked Ten Times With Wizkid Before He Knew Drake” Wale Tells Online Troll appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.