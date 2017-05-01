“I Worked Ten Times With Wizkid Before He Knew Drake” Wale Tells Online Troll

American Rapper of Nigerian Descent, Wale who just dropped his “Shine” album replied an online troll who ignorantly said that he only started to work with Nigerian Artistes such as Wizkid, Burna Boy after they got recognized by Drake. Wale reacted to this post angrily, calling the twitter user names such as “Ode” and “Foolish …

The post “I Worked Ten Times With Wizkid Before He Knew Drake” Wale Tells Online Troll appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

