IAAF Diamond League: Okagbare returns – Vanguard

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Sports


IAAF Diamond League: Okagbare returns
After missing out in the second leg of the IAAF Diamond League held in Shanghai, China, Nigeria's queen of the tracks, Blessing Okagbare, is back to rub shoulders with the world's best in the money-spinning event. Blessing Okagbare. Okagbare will be …
