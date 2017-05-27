#IAmTheFuture: My Little Growing Up Tale (#HappyChildrensDay)

Growing up as a child was not without its hurdles, although, I had a soft landing because my mom made sure I had at least a spoon, maybe not silver.

Getting things straight in your minds though, my mom wasn’t a single mom, my dad just wasn’t always there. As a result, I became independent way too early.

On the flip side, I had a friend, who had both parents, but couldn’t afford to be in school. We were age mates, but she would always run to carry my lunch box when I came back from school, just because I would never finish my food. Although I do not know her whereabouts, the moments we had, changed my life forever.

#IAmTheFuture, #Children’s Day, TECNO Mobile is giving parents the opportunity to make their children happy by telling an interesting story about their Kid(s)

If you think you have an inspiring story about your kid(s), Follow TECNO on their Official Social media page and share your entries using the following format below.

Take a selfie with your child/children and tell us something interesting your kid(s). Story should not be more than 50 words. Post your entry as comment on the #IAMTheFuture Facebook using the hashtag #IAMTheFuture. Don’t forget to tag and follow @TECNOMobileNG. On Instagram and Twitter, Take a selfie with your child/children and tell us something interesting about your kid(s). Story should not be more than 50 words. Post it using the hashtag #IAMTheFuture. Don’t forget to tag and follow @TECNOMobileNG.

TECNO Mobile will be visiting schools across Nigeria to donate about 10000 Note books and pens to pupils. This is part of TECNO’s Corporate Social responsibility on Children’s Day where they also plan to give out N100, 000 each as scholarship to three pupils.

The post #IAmTheFuture: My Little Growing Up Tale (#HappyChildrensDay) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

