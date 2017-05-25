Ibadan agog with ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ initiative

By Doris Obinna

In furtherance of the campaign to promote household and environmental hygiene, leading hygiene solutions brand, Hypo, stormed the city of Ibadan with ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ initiative to sensitise the public on household and environmental hygiene.

The initiative at Ibadan followed a similar exercise recently in Lagos, at the Ebute Meta area, during the flag exercise on World Health Day.

Driven on social media with the hashtag #teamuptocleanup, the clean-up exercise in Lagos witnessed a successful turn out by residents and participation of stakeholders from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Environment

In Ibadan, the clean-up exercise was championed by Ibadan-based radio presenter, Chichi Chikito, of Fresh 105.9 FM.

The Hypo ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ sanitation team berthed at Darlington Street, in Mokola area and combed the adjoining streets, clearing the gutters, sweeping dirt and educating residents on the health implications of household and environmental hygiene.

The choice of Mokola area as the target of the exercise followed an extensive recce of various communities in Ibadan.

In a chat with the media, Jadesola Surakat, Brand Manager, Hypo, said the campaign, which is in its second season, is primarily aimed at fulfilling the corporate responsibility Hypo towards the society, through hygiene education and repositioning the brand from the perceived state of just a whitening agent to a total hygiene solution.

She said: “Cleaning is not a choice; to stay healthy, cleanliness must be imbibed as an essential way of life. If we have a cleaner environment, there is a good chance that most of the avoidable diseases tormenting us, like malaria, typhoid, dysentery, Ebola, would be far away. Hypo has become a phenomena household brand and there are no better ways to give back than this initiative of influencing a positive behaviour for hygiene by engaging residents of communities.

“This is a collaborative effort and requires a teaming up with the relevant stakeholders such as influencers and government agencies and parastatals.”

Speaking further, Surakat said the Team Up to Clean Up initiative would be sustained in Oyo State.

“It is important to stress that Hypo is not just a bleaching agent for white cloths; it is also a disinfectant that can be used to sterilise and eliminate disease causing organisms in our surrounding and that is why we have come to this community to promote hygiene,” she said.

