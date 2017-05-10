IBB Duaghter & Last Child Set To Wed Auwal Lawal Abdullahi

Halimat, the second daughter and last child of former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida aka IBB, will on Friday May 12th, get married to her man, Alhaji Auwal Lawal Abdullahi. The wedding will take place at his hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Halimat is the last child of IBB’s late wife and former first lady, Maryam Bbangida. Her groom is said to be a businessman and holds the traditional title of Sarkin Sudan Gombe. Congrats to them!



The post IBB Duaghter & Last Child Set To Wed Auwal Lawal Abdullahi appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

