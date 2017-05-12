IBB shuts Minna as 26 private jets, political bigwigs flood daughter’s wedding

Twenty six private jets, four police and air force aircraft landed in Minna, capital of Niger state, on Friday for the wedding of former President Ibrahim Babangida’s daughter.

The aircraft brought the various dignitaries that attended the event.

Halima, last daughter of the former head of state, married Auwal Abdullai, the sarkin Sudan of Gombe and also a businessman.

Among the dignitaries at the event were former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife; Namadi Sambo, former vice-president; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and Pius Anyim, former secretary of the government of the federation.

Others at the ceremony included many former governors including Ahmed Makarfi, Kaduna, Attahiru Barfarawa, Sokoto, Shinkafi Mamuda, Zamfara, Isah Yuguda, Bauchi and Sule Lamido, Jigawa.

Ibrahim Shema, Katsina, Abubakar Dakingari, Kebbi, Aliyu Wammako, Sokoto, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano were also there.

Also in Minna for the occasion were Idris Kutigi, former chief justice of the federation, Ahmed Yayale, former head of service, and Ben Obi, a former senator.

The ceremony also attracted Ibrahim Haruna, chairman, IBB Golf Club, Sani Zangon Daura, and Aliko Dangote.

Also in attendance were former ministers, serving and former senators, and many others.

According to NAN, Abdullahi paid a bride price of N500,000 and 10 cows.

Garba Wushishi, a former minister of information in the Shagari administration, performed the handing over Halima to Abdullahi.

Ibrahim Dankwanbo, governor of Gombe state, received the bride on behalf of the groom.

TheCable

