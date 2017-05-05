Pages Navigation Menu

IBB University to construct borehole for prison inmates – VC

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Management of Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, has pledged to construct a bore hole for the use of inmates at Lapai Prison in Niger. This was announced in a statement by Baba Apatu, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, in Minna on Friday. According to the statement, Prof. Mohammad Maiturare, Vice Chancellor of the […]

