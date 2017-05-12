IBB wedding: Former governors Yuguda, Daniel calls for patience

Minna – Two former governors of Bauchi, Isa Yuguda and that of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel have advised the newly wedded daughter of IBB and her husband to embrace patience in their marital journey.

Yuguda, in an interview in Minna on Friday, said that the couple should be advisers to each other and avoid friends.

‘’I advise him to be very patient with her. I also advise him not to listen to what his friends will tell him.

‘’He should always be with his wife, listen to her, let them be together and be advisers to one another,’’ Yuguda told NAN.

Daniel advised the new couple to exercise patience in their dealings with one another.

He also called on politicians in Nigeria to be loyal to their leaders.

‘’We just thank God for their lives and pray for them to be patient with each other and take life as it comes and cooperate with each other and be happy.

‘’And for the politicians, they should be just be patient and support their leaders,’’ he said.

The wedding of Halima Babangida and Auwal Abdullahi held in Minna Friday with a dowry of N500,000 and 10 cows.

The post IBB wedding: Former governors Yuguda, Daniel calls for patience appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

