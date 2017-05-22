IBB’s intervention allowed investigation against Emir of Kano suspended

The Kano State House of Assembly has called off its investigation of alleged misappropriation of funds and other infractions by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi. The House resolved to drop the probe following a plea through a letter by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, which was read by the speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, on …

The post IBB’s intervention allowed investigation against Emir of Kano suspended appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

