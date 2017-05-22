Ibe Kachikwu Vows to Resign if Nigeria Still Imports Fuel by 2019

While speaking to Stephen Sackur of BBC’s Hardtalk, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu said that he will resign if Nigeria continues to import fuel by 2019. “I have delivered on all that I have promised when I came into office. First, I took Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and made it a profit-making organisation. This […]

The post Ibe Kachikwu Vows to Resign if Nigeria Still Imports Fuel by 2019 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

