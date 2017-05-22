Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibe Kachikwu Vows to Resign if Nigeria Still Imports Fuel by 2019

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

While speaking to Stephen Sackur of BBC’s Hardtalk, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu said that he will resign if Nigeria continues to import fuel by 2019. “I have delivered on all that I have promised when I came into office. First, I took Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and made it a profit-making organisation. This […]

The post Ibe Kachikwu Vows to Resign if Nigeria Still Imports Fuel by 2019 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.