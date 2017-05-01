Pages Navigation Menu

IBF & WBA Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua talks Beating Wladimir Klitschko & his Plans before his Next Fight | WATCH

May 1, 2017

IBF and WBA Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua, in an interview after knocking out Wladimir Klitschko, talks about the fight and his plans before his next fight. Joshua knocked out Klitschko in the 11th round on Saturday at Wembley to claim his 19th victory since his professional debut in 2013. He has never been defeated professionally. […]

