Ibironke Ogunjulugbe takes the lead

A vision is not enough to satiate a dream. The vision has to be backed up with the combo of passion and action. When these three are thrown into the mix, the end product or result as it is with Ibironke, is resounding success.

This theory has truly worked for the bold, beautiful and sassy Ibironke Kinwale-Awaiye, as she takes the lead with her events company, ThreeDcs Events.

The first child of her parents and mother of two adorable kids, many in the social circle know she used to fly private jets before she put together all her expertise and settled for her passion which is events management.

Ibironke studied Political Science at Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University). Subsequently, she obtained a cabin crew certificate from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and got her validation from Cranfield Aviation Fourways, South Africa. She worked as a cabin executive for a private airline for a few years and later decided to pursue her passion. She incorporated ThreeDcs Events to satiate corporate and private clientele using her professional expertise in welfare management. The dream was conceived during her university days when she worked as a welfare officer for Laface Entertainment (owned by Tunde Oshinibosi) on projects like St Moritz Style and Fashion in Port Harcourt, Naughty by nature, Wyclef among others.

Today, many society big wigs are among her clientele and her events company is among the best.

