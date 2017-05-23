Ibori To Get Compensation From Britain over Unlawful Detention: – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Ibori To Get Compensation From Britain over Unlawful Detention:
Naija247news
Lagos Nigeria, May 22, (Naija247news) – Former Governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, on Monday, won an important legal victory against the British Secretary of State for the Home Department as the Court ordered the Home Department to compensate …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!