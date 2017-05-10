Ibrahim Babaginda ‘s daughter set to get married this weekend

Wedding bells will be ringing in the home of former Head of States of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda as his second daughter and last child Halimat Babaginda , the second daughter and last child will on Friday May 12th, get married to her man, Alhaji Auwal Lawal Abdullahi. The wedding will take place at his …

