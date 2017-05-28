Ibrahim Idris denies endorsement of any gov candidates

Former Kogi Governor, ‎Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has denied an online media publications, speculation and rumours making round that he has endorsed some individuals to run at the next governor of Kogi State.

Idris in a statement he personally signed stated categorically that his position was to maintain unity among Kogites and instead of fanning the embers of discord through endorsement and counter endorsement, he is father of all irrespective of party differences in both APC/PDP or any other as he is not God.

He also urged the general public to disregard the group or persons dragging his name into the political water of Kogi state, urging them to cooperate with the present administration of Yahaya Bello so as to attain dividends of democracy.

Alhaji Idris stressed the need to come together and develop the state as the next election is still faraway.

He urged all and sundry to remain resolute in quest to take Kogi and Nigeria in general to greater heights, saying prayers is imperative for Kogi now

