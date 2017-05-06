Ibrahim Mahama’s companies settle over ¢12m debts – Myjoyonline.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Ibrahim Mahama's companies settle over ¢12m debts

Ibrahim Mahama's companies settle over ¢12m debts
MBG Limited and Holman Brothers, businesses owned by Ibrahim Mahama have fulfilled all financial obligations to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The GRA had been engaged in a tussle with the two companies over monies owed the revenue agency.

