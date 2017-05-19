ICAN honours Prof Akintoye

Rufus Akintoye, a Professor of Accounting and Finance in Babcock University, has been honoured with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN 2017 Merit Award, at the institute’s annual dinner and award ceremony held in Lagos.

In his remark, Professor Akintoye said the award was the best recognition that can be given to any accountant in the country. He also urged upcoming youths to be determined and be focused.

ICAN’s President, Deacon Titus Soetan, congratulated the recipients of the awards, saying they were chosen based on their antecedents, achievements in their chosen fields and contribution to the growth and sustainably of the accountancy profession.

Other recipients of awards are the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor Akinwummi Ambode of Lagos State; Rev. Peter Obadan; Professor Kabiru Dandago; Bank of Industry, BoI; Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS; PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC, among others.

