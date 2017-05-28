ICD: Invest More In Children – NAWOJ Charges Mothers

By Ruth Tene Natsa, Abuja

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has charged parents to invest more in the training and development of their children rather than in personal career pursuit

National president of the association, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole gave the charge on Saturday, in commemoration of the 2017 Children’s Day celebration.

She said that parents, especially mothers should not be carried away by developing themselves and making money to the detriment of the development of their children.

She called on career women in journalism and other professions to draw a line between their career and the future of their children, who she described as the most prized possession.

She said, “It is your primary assignment first to take care of the children you have brought into this World. Taking care of children is not about providing their daily financial and social needs” She said.

“There are emotional needs, which you must not delegate; you must be the first role model for your children”

She maintained that the only way to ensure that your child is brought up the right way is to bring that child up yourself.

