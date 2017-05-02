Ichull: I came for silverware

With the second half of the season in view, Lordson Ichull has joined to bolster the squad. He talked to Enyimba Media on what he has to offer. Transcript below.

How do you feel signing for a club of Enyimba’s pedigree?

I feel great. Enyimba is one of the big brands in African football. For so long, the deal has been on the cards, so I’m glad to finally be here.

As a player, what do you bring to the table?

What do you think you can contribute to take Enyimba to the next level?

I think the club has found me, and they know my potential. They’ve been keeping tabs on me for a very long time, so I think they know what I can offer. I also am here to justify the faith the club has in me.

Do you have any person targets you are looking to achieve while you’re here?

I’ve been in the league for about six years now, and so far I haven’t won any silverware. I’ve had personal accolades – been recognised as one of the league’s best midfielders on many occasions, but that’s just for me. I haven’t been able to win any major trophy collectively (sic), so I’ll be pleased to win some here with Enyimba.

