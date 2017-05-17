Pages Navigation Menu

ICPC docks Plateau lawmaker for certificate forgery

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The ICPC has arraigned a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Hassan, before an FCT High Court, Jabi, for alleged certificate forgery. Hassan, a former Deputy Speaker of the House, is accused of submitting a spurious diploma result to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest in the 2015 State Assembly elections. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting the accused on a five-count charge including forgery and lying under oath.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

