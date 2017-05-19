ICRC Lauds NPA Management’s PPP Initiatives

Eromosele Abiodun

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been commended for the success it has recorded in the areas of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) across board in order to bring to bear the dividends of a most effective administrative management.

Top executives of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) gave the commendation when they visited the NPA management in Lagos.

The group was led by the Director Civil Service Transformation Department, Gabriel Aduda.

Speaking during the occasion, the Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman expressed the preparedness of the management of the organisation at collaborating further with meaningful initiatives with the government agencies and globally with the view to joining the comity of nations along the dictates of generating more revenue for the country.

Similarly, she enlisted the support of the Commission in her quest for a regime of greater infrastructural sufficiency and customer satisfactory operations in the sector and in relations to activities in the sub-region.

The MD NPA further solicited guidance of the Commission in order to perform more creditably well in their mandate sighting fiscal challenges in relation to budgetary provisions as critical areas that require prioritisation.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Aduda affirmed that the committee was a federal government entity set up to effectively assist the PPPs and Ministry Departments and Agencies (MDAs) reduce the cost of corporate governance and administration most especially on the execution of projects on going across the nation as captured in 2017 budget as well as come up with strategies within which Government would boost its revenue base to meet up with relative expenditure profile.

According to him, some of the Commission’s responsibilities include: strategising for the improvement for the civil service needs areas and recommend to Government accordingly concerning these for example as its concerns condition of service and remuneration.

He stated that government was appreciative of the exploits of the NPA management through the windows of PPP concerning the laid out operational business plans for Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal and the Single Window initiatives amongst other projects.

