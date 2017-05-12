ICYMI: Michail Antonio Signs New £70,000-a-week Contract At West Ham

Michail Antonio has signed a new contract at West Ham until 2021.

“I’m over the moon, I’ve loved my time here and I’m just happy that we have managed to get things sorted so I can move onto next season and do what I’ve done this season,” Antonio told the club’s official website.

“This year has been a better year than last year because I’ve played from start to finish and I managed to get the England call-up I’ve been dreaming of since I was a child. Hopefully I can keep pushing on and doing even better.”

Antonio, who was named the Hammers Player of the Year at their awards dinner on Tuesday, will be paid a basic wage of £55,000 but is set to take home about £70,000 with add-ons.

Since signing for £7million from Nottingham Forest in 2015, he has scored 17 goals in 55 appearances in the Premier League.

Antonio is currently unavailable after being ruled out for the season due to a significant hamstring injury and has been using crutches.

Sullivan added: ‘His best years are still ahead of him and we are looking forward to seeing him spend them in a claret and blue shirt.

‘We wish Michail well with the rehabilitation off his hamstring injury and look forward to seeing him come back stronger next season.’

