“I’d rather you get married at 30,” Media Personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe Reveals Advice She Gave Her First Daughter

Media personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe has in a recent interview granted revealed that she has a great relationship with her 27-year-old first daughter who came calling on her after her friends started getting married. The media personality who revealed that she would rather her daughter get married at 30 when she would have been a lot…

The post “I’d rather you get married at 30,” Media Personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe Reveals Advice She Gave Her First Daughter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

