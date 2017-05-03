Idahosa faults APC leaders on 2nd term for Buhari – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Posted on May 3, 2017


BENIN—A founding member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, has described as “absolute sycophancy,” the comment by some leaders of the party that President Muhammadu Buhari will run for a second term in 2019.

