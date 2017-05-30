Ideye favoured to get Eagles nod ahead of Ighalo

There are very strong indica-tions that Brown Ideye will be considered ahead of Odion Ighalo to be the only player from China to be called up for next month’s AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been considering which of the two strikers he will invite from China for the AFCON showdown.

An said: “It looks very much like Ideye will be the only player from China for the match against South Africa.

“The coach needs an experienced striker to be part of his very youthful front line.”

Both strikers, who have featured in the Premier League in England, have scored two goals each in the Chinese league this season, but Ideye has been a lot more convincing in an Eagles shirt than former Watford star Ighalo.

