IDPs: Beyond Rehabilitation, Govt Must Prioritise Education

Education is the process of acquiring skills for self-actualization and independence. It is the indispensable pillar which every nation builds and develops its economy on; it gives an individual the ability to explore and exploit to the maximum all the potentials of greatness and success endowed in them by their creator for the development and advancement of mankind to greatness, progress and peace for all. The importance of education to an individual cannot be overemphasized. It is the window to the world and the key that opens doors for achieving greatness.

Education among others (economic, political and cultural) is one of the victims of the activities of insurgents beveling the nation and which is most devastating in the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. Insurgency has caused very serious and permanent effects on education in these states and slowed down the progress or development of individuals, communities and the country at large. Students and teachers were pursued and killed in schools, some students were kidnapped and held for ransom and school properties were vandalized and destroyed. Even if the infrastructures destroyed and properties looted are replaced, it will be very difficult if not near impossible to impart education because both the students and the teachers are either physically or psychologically marred, they are facing the most traumatized period of their lives.

In Borno State which is the hot spot and birth place of the Boko Haram insurgency, the devastation and destruction of schools and other educational centers is more heinous. The Chibok school girls who were kidnapped over three years ago have drawn international sympathy. But, this is one out of the much mayhem done to the education sector in the state. This is ironical to the history of the Kanem Borno that has a great reputation for education and knowledge of the Holy Quran.

With the tremendous success recorded by the combined efforts of the Nigerian army and other security agencies both within and outside the country in winning the fight against the insurgency, life has started to return to normalcy but definitely not like before. Even with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of destroyed communities, life still remains difficult. Those living in such liberated communities are finding it hard to start a new life from the ashes of their properties destroyed by the insurgents. Most farmlands cannot be accessed, business and commercial activities are gradually picking up but at a slow rate.

In such a situation, the first priority becomes survival. Families can hardly provide for their basic needs and of course the education of their children. Many of the children are orphans with no one to care for them. The few philanthropists and kind hearted and sympathetic individuals and organizations that offer assistance are overwhelmed.

However, the efforts of the Federal Government, state governments, the military, non-governmental organizations and international organizations in constructing temporary classes in various internally displaced persons (IDP) camps is commendable. This development will not only bring succour to the IDPs but guaranty the education of these citizens. Though the infrastructures and facilities provided may be over-stretched, it is no doubt better than the period when students were forced to stay out of schools for as long as they remained closed due to the fear of an attack from the insurgents.

I salute the courage of all students in Borno State, indigenes and non-indigenes alike. The situation they found themselves was beyond them and the environment was just not conducive for learning but many of the students persevered. As a student myself, I know that it was easy studying with sounds of gunshots, artillery gun fire and bomb blasts. on some occasions, schools were closed for a long period of time but our resilience is worth applauding. I pay tribute to those fellow students who had to pay the ultimate price in their quest for education. They are indeed our heroes.

It needs be pointed out that now that the IDPs are beginning to return to their communities to start life afresh, there is need to put in place the required infrastructure that would see the children immediately return to classrooms. Education is the right of every child which should not be ignore by any government. New schools should be constructed and equipped with modern teaching aids, teachers should be trained on how to handle this special set of people that are traumatized and a special education policy that will address their special need should be quickly put in place. Security of the students should be taken into consideration when constructing the schools because the country cannot afford another ugly experience of mass abduction and killing of students in the future.

Needless to say, education should not only be free in these key states, it should be made compulsory. Scholarship should be awarded to indigenes of these states to encourage them further their education after secondary school. One of the factors that promoted insurgency and made it thrive was lack of education among the teeming youths. Everything should therefore be done to encourage the internally displaced children and the youths to embrace education. This is for the good of the society. Qualified and committed teachers should be recruited for the tasks ahead and should be adequately supported to excel in their assignment.

As we look with hope for a better tomorrow, it is pertinent to remember with humble gratitude those brave ones whose lives were made ransom for our liberation. We honour them not only because they are guardians of our liberty, but because they embody the spirit of service; a willingness to find meaning in something greater than themselves. It is precisely this spirit that must inhabit us all.

To win the fight against insurgency, there is no better time than now to stand as one united and indivisible people, let’s come to proclaim an end to the petty grievances and false promises, the recriminations and worn out dogmas, that for far too long have strangled our politics and crippled our country. We remain the last hope of our country, a land blessed with abundant human and natural resources. The time has come to reaffirm our enduring spirit; to choose a better history; to carry forward that precious gift, that noble idea, passed on from generation to generation: the God-given promise that all are equal, all are free, and all deserve a chance to pursue their full measure of happiness.

– Margaret Elijah is of the Dept. of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri

