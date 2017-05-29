Pages Navigation Menu

IEBC rejects presidential aspirant Justus Juma’s nomination papers – The Star, Kenya

IEBC rejects presidential aspirant Justus Juma's nomination papers
Presidential aspirant Justus Juma at the KICC In Nairobi where the IEBC rejected his nomination papers, May 29, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The IEBC has rejected presidential aspirant Justus Juma's nomination …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

