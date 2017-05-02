IEBC says aspirants vying as independents must submit names by May 4 – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
IEBC says aspirants vying as independents must submit names by May 4
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the deadline for aspirants wishing to contest the August elections as independent candidates is Thursday this week. In a statement in the …
