IEBC says it won't clear indicted aspirants – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
IEBC says it won't clear indicted aspirants
IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba (left) with DPP Keriako Tobiko before Senate's Public Accounts Committee in Nairobi on May 25, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission …
We will bar aspirants with unresolved integrity issues, says Chiloba
No hopefuls will be barred in absence of 'proof of offence'
