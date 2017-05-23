If Another Election Holds Today Buhari Will Win Again Like He Did In 2015 – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday said if another presidential election were to be held today, President Muhammadu Buhari would still win like he did in 2015.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was joined by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina; and the SSA on Media and Publicity to the Acting President, Laolu Akande.

Shehu said Nigerians were happy with Buhari and would still vote for him despite whatever the Peoples Democratic Party and other opposition parties might be saying.

He said the confidence reposed in Buhari by ordinary Nigerians had remained unshaken because the President, according to him, is doing what they want.

The post If Another Election Holds Today Buhari Will Win Again Like He Did In 2015 – Presidency appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

