If Buhari Retires Back To Daura, I Will Leave Him – Reno Omokri

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Reno Omokri has vowed to continue criticizing President Buhari.

Reno said he will not leave Buhari unless he retires back to daura. he said via his official twitter account.

In his words..

If he retires back home to Daura, I will leave him, but as long as he is President, his business is my business!

