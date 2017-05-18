If Crisis Breaks Out In Nigeria Today Or 2019, The North Will Be The Most Affected – Reno Omokri

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has insisted that God used a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu to install Muhammadu Buhari as President and not Northerners.

Omokri, a Pastor currently in the United States, US, made the remark while reacting to comments by the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi saying the Acting President will not be allowed to succeed Buhari in 2019 should the President die.

Abdullahi stressed that the Northern region must be allowed to field a presidential candidate through the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 should Buhari fail to seek re-election.

He, also, noted that in the situation of any eventuality, Osinbajo should be allowed to complete the current tenure but will not be allowed to contest in 2019.

But, Omokri, in his reaction, warned against such remark stressing that should such crisis break out “today or in 2019,” the North will be the most affected region.

Omokri, who took to his Facebook Wall wrote: “Ango Abdullahi has no basis for saying that the North would not allow Professor Yemi Osinbajo succeed Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. The North does not decide for Nigeria.

“Nigerians decide for Nigeria. What Ango Abdullahi seems to have forgotten is that it was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that God used to make Muhammadu Buhari President in 2015.

“If the Northern Elders Forum could have made Buhari President, they would have done so in 2003, 2007 and 2011 when Buhari tried unsuccessfully to become President.

“Nigeria has changed. Unfortunately, people like Ango Abdullahi and Junaid Mohammed, who add very little value to Nigeria and exist only to make provocative statements, should realize that should their words precipitate crisis today or in 2019, both they and those they represent will be the biggest losers because they have more to gain from a united and peaceful Nigeria founded on the rule of law than others.‎”

The post If Crisis Breaks Out In Nigeria Today Or 2019, The North Will Be The Most Affected – Reno Omokri appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

