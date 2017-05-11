If FG hands Primary education to LG, we’ll breed more illiterates – NUT

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT), has said that it will breed more illiterates than literates, should federal government hands over primary education to Local government council.

This was made known to newsmen by the president of the association,Micheal Olukoya, during a recent workshop in Abuja. Olukoya made the assertion while reminiscing lost members killed by Boko Haram in North East area and laments the backlog of salary owed teachers in over 28 states.

According to him, “Education should be seen as a right enshrined in our constitution. We are not against local government autonomy, but if FG says primary education should go to the local governments, it will lead to slavery. We will be breeding more illiterates than literates.

“We appeal to the federal government not to contemplate handing over primary education to local government councils under the guise of local government autonomy.

“If we attempt to put primary education under the purview of local government administration, we shall be going back to the analogue age. We will not allow that to happen.

“The economic recession has worsened the situation of teachers with many teachers being owed by state governments. As I speak, about 28 states owe our teachers. The commercialisation and privatisation of education in Nigeria should be condemned. The policy has left education in the hands of private proprietors of schools who charge outrageous school fees in the bid to make profit,” Olukoya said.

