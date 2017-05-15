If I Release All Songs I Have Recorded, They Would Scatter The Whole Place – Olamide Speaks – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
If I Release All Songs I Have Recorded, They Would Scatter The Whole Place – Olamide Speaks
Information Nigeria
YBNL boss, Olamide, has come out to say he can never run out of songs. One will agree with the Orobo crooner who has been consistent enough to release an album every year from Rapsodi (2011) to YBNL (2012), Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013), Street OT …
Olamide 'As long as life exists, I will always have the inspiration to sing,' YBNL boss says
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!