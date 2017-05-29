Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘If Not For Mum I’d Have Been In Prison’ – Actor Ik Ogbonna Opens Up

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

For model turned-actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, the journey to stardom has been full of thorns and thistles. When the going was tough, he fell into temptations but rose above them to become what he is today. However, he owes his mother lots of gratitude. If not for her, his story would have been different. In an …

The post ‘If Not For Mum I’d Have Been In Prison’ – Actor Ik Ogbonna Opens Up appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.