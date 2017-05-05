Peter Okoye Singer promises to pay for Don Jazzy and Linda Ikeji’s wedding – Pulse Nigeria
NAIJ.COM
Peter Okoye Singer promises to pay for Don Jazzy and Linda Ikeji's wedding
Peter Okoye of Psquare has joined in on the Don Jazzy and Linda Ikeji wedding bants. The pop star shared a photo of top blogger Linda Ikeji and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy with the caption "@DONJAZZY and @officiallindaikeji in case that movie finally …
