If Weddings Make You Sick Then We Have The Perfect Video For You

I can only imagine the nerves that run through your body in the moment that you commit yourself to one person for the rest of your life.

It’s no wonder that grooms and brides have been known to faint or forget their words, while the minister is usually pretty cool, calm and composed.

Not the case in this wedding, my friends, because this one takes a pretty dark turn:

Here’s how Brides describes that scene:

A minister was the cause of a wedding disruption, when she recently felt the need to upchuck during the bride’s vows, ruining that once-in-a-lifetime moment… The video is beyond surreal to behold, particularly when you’re watching it through the train-wreck lens of knowing exactly what’s coming. From the very beginning, your eyes are torn from the bride (never a good sign) to the minister, who is barely keeping it together. Then there’s the inevitable moment when it’s clear that those efforts to do so are futile. She steps back, she spews…and then, after a beat, the bride continues with her vows.

Respect to the bride, she isn’t letting a little chunder ruin her big moment.

May your weekend be vomit-free.

