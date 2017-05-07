Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“If you must do it, then do it right” – Tee-Y Mix advises Producers turned Artistes to avoid Mediocrity | Watch

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Seasoned Nigerian Producer and Sound Engineer, Temitayo Ibitoye popularly known as Tee-Y Mix in a recent interview with Planet TV expressed his support for producers who have diversify as artistes. He explained that these producers become artistes for the money involved and that is quite alright given that even DJs are releasing albums and gaining […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.