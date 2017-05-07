“If you must do it, then do it right” – Tee-Y Mix advises Producers turned Artistes to avoid Mediocrity | Watch
Seasoned Nigerian Producer and Sound Engineer, Temitayo Ibitoye popularly known as Tee-Y Mix in a recent interview with Planet TV expressed his support for producers who have diversify as artistes. He explained that these producers become artistes for the money involved and that is quite alright given that even DJs are releasing albums and gaining […]
