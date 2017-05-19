Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

If your child dances to any of these five songs, you must show concerns

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Nigerian music industry is growing by the day. Take it or leave it, the industry is a money spinner. According to the report in 2016, the Nigerian music industry was worth $40m (N11bn) in 2011 and $47m (N14bn) in 2015. By 2020, this figure is expected to hit $86m (N27bn). Excellent.   However, there …

The post If your child dances to any of these five songs, you must show concerns appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.