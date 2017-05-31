If You’ve Ever Placed A Bet On A Sporting Event You Should Check This Out

So you’ve decided it’s time to use your superior sporting knowledge to make some extra cash – welcome, my friends.

You will be thrilled to know that Betway Sports has set up shop in South Africa, because the Betway Group is the leading online betting company.

If you’re a soccer fan, boxing buff, tennis fanatic or all round sports lover looking for a fun, safe betting facility the Betway has everything you need. It’s as easy as visiting https://www.betway.co.za in your browser, or on your mobile device via the Betway app, for instant access.

The site is easy to navigate with excellent graphics. New users or seasoned punters can find all they need for a winning experience. Betway offers both international and local sports betting options like English Premier League action, all the cricket Test and T20 thrills, golf, basketball and so much more. With so many event selections you’re guaranteed to cash in on mega wins anytime, anywhere.

You get updated fixtures and the latest news right at your fingertips, with a live ticker showing live scores as the action happens. Your personal account allows you to make fast and easy deposits, keep track of your betting slip and open bets, and make withdrawals quickly and securely. There’s no need to queue at the TAAB or run after a bookie to get your cash.

When you’re betting online, the biggest concern is safety of information. Betway South Africa offers numerous banking options for secure deposits and withdrawals.

Once you’ve selected your sports event and placed your bet, a confirmation SMS is sent directly to your cellphone number for verification. Your profile allows you to easily check on bets and stay updated with live scores anytime, anywhere.

What sets the Betway app apart is their stellar customer service available in a few clicks right in the palm of your hand. You can easily access an agent on your handset for assistance or any questions regarding events, fixtures or your open bets.

Whether you’re a local supporter or looking for some international gaming pleasure, Betway is your number one choice. With a fantastic loyalty programme, huge jackpots and all your sporting action in one place, you’ll be on a winning streak all the way.

Put your money where your mouth is, win big and tell all your friends about it. Winning.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

