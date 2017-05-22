Ifeanyi Okowa Stop blaming Buhari for Nigeria’s woes, pray – Governor says – Pulse Nigeria
Ifeanyi Okowa Stop blaming Buhari for Nigeria's woes, pray – Governor says
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday urged Nigerians, especially political leaders, to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria's challenges. Okowa spoke in Benin at the end of a seven-day convention of the Rock of Ages Christian Assembly …
