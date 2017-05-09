Ifeanyi Ubah Capital Oil boss says DSS is trying to blackmail him – Pulse Nigeria
|
Ifeanyi Ubah Capital Oil boss says DSS is trying to blackmail him
Pulse Nigeria
The chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of blackmail. According to several reports, the DSS arrested the billionaire businessman on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Capital Oil boss was accused of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!