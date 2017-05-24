Ifeanyi Ubah: Diversion Of N11bn Petroleum Products Is Punishable By Death – DSS

The Department of State Service (DSS) has said that the alleged diversion of N11billion worth of petroleum products could cause economic sabotage, which is punishable by death.

This disclosure was made on Tuesday, a day Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Jabi, adjourned ruling on the application challenging the continued detention of the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah, by the secret police agency, Vanguard reports.

Yesterday, Justice Halilu had adjourned ruling on the application filed by the agency to Wednesday after the DSS accused the oil mogul of diverting the products to the sum of N11bn.

The DSS also informed the court that the detained Ubah illegally diverted about 84 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (commonly called petrol), that was kept in his custody by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The DSS, in a counter-affidavit deposed by one of its operatives, Mr. Safwan Bello, said that several efforts by the NNPC to recover the PMS it kept in Ubah’s tank farm failed as the applicant had converted it to his personal use.

The agency also maintained that Ubah’s action was capable of causing artificial scarcity of the product thus plunging the country not only into widespread scarcity of PMS but also in economic chaos.

The agency said: “The respondent (Ubah) was arrested on reasonable suspicion of his involvement in the commission of crime. “The respondent refused to return the PMS to NNPC after repeated demands. The PMS is worth over N11bn. The action of the respondent is affecting the distribution of petroleum products to the populace. “The action of the respondent is sabotage of NNPC’s activities as it relates to distribution of petroleum products. If not for the urgent steps taken by the Federal Government, the action of the respondent would have plunged the country into widespread scarcity with its attendant effect on the economy”.

However, the secret police failed to produce him before the court on Tuesday.

Consequently, the judge adjourned ruling to today, May 24, 2017.

