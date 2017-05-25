Ifeanyi Ubah: DSS acted illegally — IPOB

…produce Ifeanyi Ubah in court or release him, Ohanaeze youths tell DSS

By Innocent Anaba & Anayo Okoli

The Directorate of State, DOS, of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that Department of State Services, DSS, acted illegally by arresting and detaining Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, who hails from Biafraland (South-East), on the accusation of committing financial crimes.

IPOB in a statement, said: “On May 5, 2017, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, was arrested by agents of the DSS on the accusation of diverting/stealing petroleum products stored in his tank farm by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

“The spokesman of DSS, Tony Opuiyo,was quoted as saying the following: “In line with the statutory mandate of the DSS to investigate economic crimes of national security dimension, the Service, on May 5, 2017, arrested Ifeanyi Ubah, Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited.

“The arrest was sequel to Ubah’s engagement in acts of economic sabotage which included stealing, diversion and illegal sale of petroleum products stored in his tank farm by the NNPC. So far, it has been established that the products stolen amount to over N11billion. There is no doubt that Ubah’s acts have the capacity to negatively impact on national economy.

“We now ask Mr. Tony Opuiyo what he meant by “In line with the statutory mandate of the DSS, to investigate economic crimes of national security dimension.

“How does “economic crimes of national security dimension”align with the responsibilities as clearly noted in the enabling Law of SSS? If the SSS (or their illegal derivative known as DSS) now undertakes investigation of economic crimes, then should the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, be disbanded?

“Between the SSS and the EFCC, which agency is authourized by Law to investigate and arrest people involved in economic and financial crimes? We are compelled to ask if the SSS is now a debt-collecting agency instead of an agency charged with maintaining internal security? If Dr. Ubah behaves in such a way that his acts will “have the capacity to negatively impact on national economy,” is it the statutory responsibility of the SSS to jump in and execute an arrest?

“From the foregoing, it is crystal clear that the SSS erred by arresting Dr. Ubah. The SSS agents have overreached themselves and thereby acted illegally. The DOS therefore, urges the SSS to release Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah immediately and allow the appropriate agency, in this case the EFCC, to do their job.”

Ohanaeze youths also fault DSS

In a similar vein, the leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has berated the Department of State Services, DSS, over its position that the oil magnet, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, committed an offence punishable by death, saying the DSS was merely looking for reasons to cover up its illegal detention of Ubah for weeks.

Ohanaeze youths also faulted DSS over its “biased’ position over the business disagreement between Ubah and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

National President of OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said in a statement issued in Umuahia that DSS was not fair to Ubah in its handling of the trade dispute and condemned the continued detention and refusal to produce the business man to court.

Isiguzoro urged the DSS not take over the role of the judiciary and urgently produce Chief Ifeanyi Ubah before the court for trial, saying it is only the court that can pronounce him guilty or not.

The group, therefore, threatened to embark on a mass protest in Abuja, Lagos and South-East cities if Ifeanyi Ubah is not produced in court on the next adjourned date and called on the DSS to obey court order to produce Ubah before the court.

The post Ifeanyi Ubah: DSS acted illegally — IPOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

