Ifeanyi Ubah should get death sentence for diverting N11bn petrol – DSS‎ claims

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Department of State Services, DSS, says the discovery that Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah, allegedly diverted about 80 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), kept in his custody by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, amounted to economic sabotage punishable by death. The agency stated that Ubah […]

