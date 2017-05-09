Ifeanyi Ubah sues DSS, demands his immediate release

The Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Tuesday dragged the Department of State Services, DSS, before a Lagos Federal High Court over what he described as unlawful detention. Counsel to the oil magnate, Mrs Ifeaoma Esom, in a motion before Justice Mohammed Idris, claimed that the secret police had held her […]

